First look of Jared Leto as Joker from Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed

Zack Snyder's Justice League cut is slated to release on HBO Max on 18 March.

The first look of Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League cut has been revealed.

The image was originally revealed by Vanity Fair, stating that the character is an entirely new element the filmmaker decided to add as he completed his original vision of the DC Comics team-up. The Zack Snyder Justice League will debut on 18 March on HBO Max.

The report added that the clown prince was not originally a part of Snyder's original plan before the director moved away from the project in 2017 due to a clash with Warner Bros as well as a family tragedy. However, when HBO Max offered him the opportunity to finalise his own cut of the film, the director had a few things to add to his version and Joker was one of the characters.

Check out the post here

Exclusive look at the Joker from @VanityFair:https://t.co/zHH1ydRcfn — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) February 9, 2021

In an interaction with Vanity Fair, Snyder said that the Joker was the only thing that he thought of in retrospect and added that it was always his intention to bring Joker into that world.

In the image, Leto still sports the white face he did in Suicide Squad, but the make-up around his mouth is smudged and he is sporting longer hair. It also seems that Joker is in a cell and is wearing a smock.

A report in ScreenRant added that even though this is the same Joker as in Suicide Squad, viewers will be visiting him during a different era. The report adds that Joker will appear in a Knightmare sequence that takes place after Darkseid's invasion of Earth.