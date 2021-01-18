Zack Snyder says his version of Justice League will be released as four-hour film, not a miniseries

Zack Snyder's cut of the Justice will release on US streaming service HBO Max in March this year.

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his version of Justice League, which is also known as the Snyder cut, will be a four-hour long film, not a miniseries, writes NME.

During a recent online fan interaction, the filmmaker was asked whether Snyder Cut would release as a "series" or a "one shot of a movie", the filmmaker said said, "One shot."

Snyder was originally on board as director for the 2017 DC film Justice League, but stepped down after the death of his daughter.

Fans, cast members and crew eventually petitioned for Snyder's original version to be released. The Warner Bros has confirmed that the Snyder Cut and will be available on HBO Max in March 2021.

The trailer of the superhero saga was unveiled at DC FanDome in August last year. Set to Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah', the three-minute long clip shows the different superheroes join hands to fight antagonist Darkseid. This marks the character's first live-action appearance, who was omitted from Joss Whedon's version. There is also new never-before-seen footage of The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and his dad, and Superman (Henry Cavill) in a black suit.

The film also stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

ScreenRant writes, historically, Snyder's director's cuts have been markedly longer than their theatrical releases. Snyder has said that he has made 'no compromises' on his version of Justice League, leading to many believing that a four part film would be make a satisfying watch.