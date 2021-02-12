Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser unveiled; clip spotlights Superman's laser eyes, Batmobile, Wonder Woman

The official trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to release on 14 February.

Warner Bros and HBO Max have dropped a teaser of Justice League Snyder Cut, whose new and final trailer is set to release on 14 February.

The official Twitter handle of Zack Snyder's Justice League shared the teaser.

In the teaser, one can see Steppenwolf, the Batmobile, and Henry Cavill’s Superman clad in his black suit, shooting lasers out of his eyes at someone off-screen. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

According to a report in Collider, Zack Snyder's Justice League is the four-hour cut of the superhero flick that Snyder completed last year. The director had earlier stepped away from the film in post-production to attend to a personal tragedy, following which Warner Bros enlisted Josh Whedon to write and direct new scenes that eventually reshaped the film's narrative and tone. However, the film tanked at the box office.

Following the mishap, last year HBO gave Snyder a budget to complete his cut of Justice League, the result of which will be releasing soon.

The film that stars Ben Affleck as Batman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman also have the first live-action appearance of Darkseid, who was omitted from Joss Whedon's version. The film will also see The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

The first look of Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League cut was also recently revealed. Reports state that Joker was not originally a part of Snyder's original plan. When HBO Max offered him the opportunity to finalise his own cut of the film, the director had a few things to add to his version and Joker was one of the characters.