Tomorrowland announces full details of this year's theme 'The Story of Planaxis' with immersive trailer

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most popular music festivals, has finally revealed this year's theme, 'The Story of Planaxis' with a two-and-a-half-minute trailer. The concept of 'Planaxis,' is believed to revolve around an underwater city of Atlanti.

What if I told you, that the most ordinary things in life can hold mysteries you would never believe… Discover the Official Story of Planaxis Trailer. pic.twitter.com/X6jijoBmVk — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) June 11, 2018

The trailer shows a lone man rowing a boat in the ocean and how he discovers an underwater secret unknown to the rest of humanity.

This year's edition will be spread across two weekends in July; 20 to 22 and 27 to 29. It will bring together 400,000 people from around the world as well as over 1,000 artists belonging to different genres of electronic music in a village called Boom, Belgium.

The first ever Tomorrowland festival was organised in 2005 with an attendance of 10,000 people and featuring performances by artists like Sven Väth, Sasha, Armin van Buuren, Erol Alkan and Justice.

This year's lineup boasts of names ranging from underground Techno experts Carl Cox and Nora En Pure to the current world no 1 DJ, Martin Garrix. All the artists will be performing on a wide array of stages including the MainStage, CORE, Harbour House, Leaf, The Arch, Theatre Formidable, Freedom, House of Mask, Atmosphere, Cage, The Rave Cave, Euphoria, Organ of Harmony, Garden of Madness, Rose Garden, the Tulip stage and especially curated stages by label bosses like the Jacked (Afrojack), Axtone (Axwell), Smash The House (Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike).

Check out the complete schedule here.

Zaeden and Lost Stories will be the sole Indians representing the country at the Musical Freedom stage alongside EDM heavyweights Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Jauz and the legendary Tiesto.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 14:17 PM