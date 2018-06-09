Zaeden releases remake of hit track Tempted to Touch by Rupee: 'It is one of my childhood favourites'

Sahil Sharma, better known as Zaeden, is back with another banger titled 'Tempted To Touch' featuring Rupee. It is an official remake of the 2004 hit track ‘Tempted to Touch’ by Rupee which was included on Billboard's 12 Best Dancehall & Reggaeton Choruses of the 21st Century at number five.

While discussing about this project with Firstpost, Sahil said, "I’m very excited for the release! This track is one of my childhood favorites and it feels like a dream to work on it. I hope the record gets the attention it deserves because it is really close to my heart."

Talking about the official music video, he mentioned, "I can’t wait for video to come out, we're shooting it in Mumbai and Delhi. Also, we have a huge surprise in store for my fans!"

Zaeden has previously released three tracks on Spinnin Records; 'Never Let You Go' with Nina & Malika, 'City Of The Lonely Hearts' and 'Yesterday' which he premiered at one of the biggest music festivals, Tomorrowland in collaboration with Platinum hit producer Borgeous.

Zaeden will be representing India at Tomorrowland along with Lost Stories this year.

With inputs from Sidhantha Jain.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 17:06 PM