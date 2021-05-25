Yuvika Chaudhary apologises after getting called out for 'casteist slur' in viral video
The incident comes weeks after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was criticised for using a casteist slur in one of her videos
Actor Yuvika Chaudhary, known for films like Om Shanti Om and The Shaukeens, on Tuesday found herself in the midst of a controversy when a video of hers allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media.
The former Bigg Boss contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.
While the video has not been removed from the actor's vlog (video blog) on YouTube, the portion where she mentions the slur appears to have been chopped off.
The original clip, which is still being shared on social media, shows her husband, actor-model Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session as Chaudhary explains why she is not dressed well.
Later, the 37-year-old model-actor apologised for her actions and said she didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.
"Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all (sic)" Chaudhary tweeted.
The incident comes weeks after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was criticised for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She was later booked by the police in Haryana's Hansi town and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
