Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Farzi has hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and has no doubt received a good response from the audience, thanks to its impressive cast of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna and a thrilling storyline. The web series which revolved around a con artist Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) shows how he gets drawn into a dark web of money and ends up printing fake currency notes. Speaking of which, the film shows some exciting scenes including one where Shahid can be seen throwing his fake currency notes on the road from a moving car.

While the chase scene can look all amusing and thrilling on the scene, it wasn’t the same for the two men who tried it for real. In a bizarre stunt carried out by a YouTuber and his friend in Gurugram, they were trying to recreate the scene from the trunk of their moving car. The incident which took place on the underpass of Gurugram’s DLF Golf Course Road earlier this month has gone viral on social media after a video of the same was shared online.

In the video, the YouTuber identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi can be seen driving the car while his friend Lucky Kamboj can be seen throwing cash from the car’s truck. While sitting in the wide-open trunk of the moving vehicle, Lucky also had a mask on his face.

Watch:

