YouTuber caught throwing cash from car's trunk a la Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'; arrested along with friend
In the video, the YouTuber identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi can be seen driving the car while his friend Lucky Kamboj can be seen throwing cash from the car's truck.
Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Farzi has hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and has no doubt received a good response from the audience, thanks to its impressive cast of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna and a thrilling storyline. The web series which revolved around a con artist Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) shows how he gets drawn into a dark web of money and ends up printing fake currency notes. Speaking of which, the film shows some exciting scenes including one where Shahid can be seen throwing his fake currency notes on the road from a moving car.
While the chase scene can look all amusing and thrilling on the scene, it wasn’t the same for the two men who tried it for real. In a bizarre stunt carried out by a YouTuber and his friend in Gurugram, they were trying to recreate the scene from the trunk of their moving car. The incident which took place on the underpass of Gurugram’s DLF Golf Course Road earlier this month has gone viral on social media after a video of the same was shared online.
In the video, the YouTuber identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi can be seen driving the car while his friend Lucky Kamboj can be seen throwing cash from the car’s truck. While sitting in the wide-open trunk of the moving vehicle, Lucky also had a mask on his face.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
As per media reports, the Gurugram Police immediately took cognisance of the matter after they came upon the video and lodged a case against the duo for rash driving. They also identified the vehicle’s owner and further arrested the YouTuber. As cited in media reports, while the accused has admitted that they used fake notes for the staged act, the video was merely made for social media likes.
In the meantime, the viral video has also received a lot of reaction from social media where people are sharing divided responses to the act. While some have criticised the duo for enacting such a careless act, some also found it entertaining.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89
A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.
Nandita Desai's ode to abandoned houses
Artist Nandita Desai evokes nostalgia through her upcoming art show 'The Stone and the Brick' from 13-19 March at Jehangir Art Gallery.
Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, passes away at 87
Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors,” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”