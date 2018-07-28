You are here:

YouTube star PewDiePie deletes meme on Demi Lovato; apologises for 'insensitive' post

FP Staff

Jul,28 2018 14:35:36 IST

YouTube star PewDiePie, who boasts of a channel that has over 64 million followers apologised for posting a meme about Demi Lovato.

File images of Pew Die Pie (left) and Demi Lovato (right)

In the meme which he deleted, PewDiePie mocked Lovato’s reported drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization, showing the singer asking from her mother for money to buy a hamburger, but instead using it to buy drugs, reports Deadline.

Here's the meme PewDiePie posted:

His tweet sparked immediate outrage amongst Demi's fans:

PewDiePie WTF man!! This is so wrong and I’m sorry you should be ashamed! No one has any idea what Demi went through unless you’ve gone through something similar we should judge only support and your here making a mockery of not only her but everyone in that position!!

— Sam ⭕️ my birthday 2DAY! (@OchAyeSam) July 26, 2018

This was not the first time that the social media personality had landed himself in controversy. Last year, The Walt Disney Company  severed all ties with PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos that featured anti-semitic jokes and Nazi imagery.

He later apologised for the insensitive tweet:

The singer was admitted to the hospital on 24 July and was being treated there after suspected drug overdose. She had spoken about her struggles with addiction, eating disorders, bipolar and depression in the past and had also released a song titled 'Sober' where she confessed to relapsing, breaking her six-year-long sobriety.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 14:35 PM

