Demi Lovato drops new song Sober, confesses breaking sobriety after six years

FP Staff

Jun,22 2018 10:03:57 IST

New York: Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March but her new song indicates she may no longer be sober.

File image of Demi Lovato. AP/ Jordan Strauss

The pop star released 'Sober' on YouTube on Thursday, singing lyrics like, "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Lovato tweeted a link to the song with the words "My truth."

The singer-actress struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she hass become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

According to people.com, Iggy Azalea posted on Twitter that she was proud of her friend Lovato for having the courage to accept that she had broken her sobriety.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

