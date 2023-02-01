In a recent episode of the Kapil Sharma Show that aired on 28th January, the show was celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. The entire star cast of the film, along with its director Anurag Kashyap, were present on set.

As the host, Kapil Sharma, was interacting with the director and Kapil’s upcoming movie Zwigato came up. Anurag Kashyap mentioned that he has seen the film and appreciated Kapil’s performance.

Anurag Kashyap praised Kapil’s performance in the film saying, “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry.”

Kapil Sharma, who is usually well known for his keen sense of humor, successfully transforms himself into a hardworking delivery boy.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, Directed by Nandita Das. Starring Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya. Don’t forget to watch Zwigato, releasing in theatres on 17th March, 2023.

