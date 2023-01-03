Internet calls out Kapil Sharma for using teleprompter to host The Kapil Sharma Show, fans jump to rescue

It was in June 2013 that ace comedian Kapil Sharma came up with the first episode of his comedy show, making the world witness the rise of one of the most successful comedians in the nation. And then, the rest is history. Even almost after a decade, the comedian-turned-actor rules the heart of the audiences, who make sure that none of his episodes goes unwatched. Making Kapil the household name, The Kapil Sharma Show has time and again remained under the limelight after witnessing many ups and downs since the release of its first episode. But despite all, it remained the audiences’ favourite. Once again the comedian and his much-loved show have made it to the headlines, but this after a social media user tried to expose Kapil and called him out for using a teleprompter. No wonder the comedian’s fans were quick to jump to the rescue and the user came under the fire.

It won’t be wrong to say that many of the audience still believe that a talented comedian doesn’t use any script to host his celebrated show. Well, this was recently proved otherwise and it seems that it hardly affected his fans, till they are getting their dose of comedy. It all began when an eagle-eyed Instagram user took to his account to share a video, wherein Kapil can be seen hosting during the opening of the show. Within seconds the person behind the camera zooms in and finger points the reflection of the teleprompter on a window behind Kapil and says in Hindi, “I thought Kapil’s jokes are an improvisation but one can find a teleprompter running on the mirror behind.” The video shows lines scrolling on the monitor that helped Kapil in hosting the show. The person recorded the video from an episode telecasted on his television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ojasva Vardhan (@cloakofinvisibili.t)

Soon after the video was uploaded, it was nothing less than a war of words between the users, who jumped to the rescue of their favourite comedian. Several users took to the comments section and claimed how it matters as even after the help the comedian is successful in making people laugh with his impeccable timing. Many users took a jibe at the person by asking him to try Kapil’s job once if he finds it easy. One user commented, “Haan bohot easy hai, tum bhi karlo famous ho jao.” Another commented, “However he made us laugh and make our life more entertaining.” A third user wrote, “Toh kya ho gaya bhai, news anchor bhi yehi karte he, aur hame mazaa aata he sunke, log haste he aur kya chahiye.”

