Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for Jio Cinema’s ‘Bloody Daddy‘ that will stream on the app from June 9. The action-packed thriller that happens to be the remake of the French film ‘Sleepless Night‘ had its trailer drop yesterday and the leading man is all drenched in blood and yet dripping with style and swagger.

At the trailer launch, when asked about his reported fees of Rs 40 crore, Shahid jokingly quipped, “De do yaar,” and Ali continued, “You said less.” When questioned about the deal that was struck between the makers and Jio Cinema, Shahid said, “We have given them the picture for free.”

Shahid Kapoor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the Hindi film industry. Correction. He was. Now, he’s darker, and far more delicious in his choices of films. It all began when a certain Vishal Bhardwaj entered his life in 2009 and gave him Kaminey, Haider in 2014, and then Rangoon in 2017. He now has Bloody Daddy coming up, but with Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor shared the teaser of the film and the blood in his eyes and on his face perfectly camouflage the red frames of the enterprise.

Of course, red here is anything but love. Here, it stands for revenge and blood. The title is also in red. The film streams directly on the Jio App on June 9. Let there be blood from June 9 onwards. And let’s see if Kapoor becomes the go-to action hero once the makers see what he has done with this deadly character.

The actor also has a rom-com with Kriti Sanon coming up.