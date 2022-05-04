Thalapathy Vijay and Yogi Babu earlier worked together in Sarkar, Bigil, Mersal and Beast.

After completing a small schedule in Chennai, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted the second schedule of Thalapathy 66 yesterday in Hyderabad. A huge set for the set has been created in film city for the same. While fans are super-excited to see the fresh chemistry between the leading duo, audiences will also get a laughter dose in the film as comedian Yogi has come on board for the untitled movie.

The actor shared his pic with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets to confirm his presence in the movie. Yogi has earlier shared screen space with the megastar in films like Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and the recently released Beast.

As per the reports, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual is a family entertainer with a dose of romance and drama. Unlike his previous films, Vijay will portray the character of a family man and to make his character more authentic, the makers have decided not to have any action sequences featuring the lead star. As per the reports, the makers will announce title and share the first look of Thalapathy 6 on Vijay's birthday, which is 22 June.

Directed by Munna, Maharshi, Brindavanam, Oopiri and Yevadu helmer Vamshi Paidipally, the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also stars Prakash Raj, Shaam and Sarathkumar in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S, who composed chartbusters in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and many others. The story and screenplay are written by Vamshi, Hari and Ashishor Solomon while Karthick Palani is handling the cinematography department. KL Praveen will take care of editing. Thalapathy 66 will release by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​