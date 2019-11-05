Yeh Saali Aashiqui trailer: Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan makes film debut in this romantic thriller

Vardhan Puri, grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri, is all set to make his film debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Ahead of its release on 22 November, an official trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday.

Billed as a romantic thriller, the film also stars Ruslan Mumtaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is helmed by Cherag Ruparel, who has served as an assistant director on films like Lafangey Parindey, Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Daawat-e-Ishq.

Check out the trailer here

The trailer opens with Sahil (Puri) being interrogated by the police about an attempted murder case. Upon denying the charge, he reveals he and Neeti (Oberoi) were in love during college but somehow drifted apart. On the other hand, Neeti confides in her husband (Mumtaz) and claims Sahil would stalk and trouble her in college, and did not take her gracefully. The trailer further uses tropes of Alfred Hitchcock's famed shower scene from 1960 film Psycho, the suspenseful music, and supposedly builds a layered revenge drama.

"If you ever thought that a perfect love story exists, think again. Everything's twisted, including theirs," hints the press release about the plot.

The thriller is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd and Rajeev Amrish Puri.

Earlier, this month, producers clarified the film had to be renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had issues with its earlier title Paagal.

"The film was earlier titled Paagal but the censor board had some issue with it. They felt it might hurt some people and hence they asked us to change it. We then zeroed in on Yeh Saali Aashiqui, and it is apt and is in sync with the storyline. The trailer has got U/A certificate, and the film has got 'A' certificate without any cuts," Gada told Press Trust of India.

Puri is yet another star kid like Karan Deol, Ananya Panday, Pranutan Bahl, Meezan Jaaferi, Sharmin Sehgal, and Karan Kapadia to release their first film this year.

He had previously told Mumbai Mirror he was supposed to make his debut with a period drama with Gada, but that did not work out. Gada later approached him with the romantic thriller, which Puri decided to take up. Puri had also remarked on how his debut role will be "performance-oriented", and the treatment of the film will be similar to David Fincher's Gone Girl.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 14:15:31 IST