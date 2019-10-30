Vardhan Puri's debut film renamed to Yeh Saali Aashiqui after CBFC intervention, says producer

Yeh Saali Aashiqui, which marks the debut of Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, had to be renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had issues with its earlier title Paagal, according to producer Jayantilal Gada. Directed by Cherag Ruparel and produced by Gada and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the film is set to release on 22 November.

"The film was earlier titled Paagal but the censor board had some issue with it. They felt it might hurt some people and hence they asked us to change it. We then zeroed in on 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' and it is apt and is in sync with the storyline," Gada told PTI.

"The trailer has got U/A certificate and the film has got 'A' certificate without any cuts," he added. Vardhan is paired opposite newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi in the film.

Ekta Kapoor's Judgementall Hai Kya had run into a similar controversy with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) raising objection to its original title Mental Hai Kya as they felt it trivialised mental health issues.

"It is about a guy madly in love with a girl and the girl betrays him and how he goes mad. It is an entertaining thriller. The trailer of the film will be attached either with our two upcoming films - Satellite Shankar or Marjaavan," Gada said.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 18:06:43 IST