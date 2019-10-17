Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan to make Bollywood debut through Yeh Saali Aashiqui on 22 November

Legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his film debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film, which stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, is a romantic thriller, according to a press release. It is slated to hit cinemas on 22 November.

"If you ever thought that a perfect love story exists, think again. Everything's twisted, including theirs," hints the press release at the plot.

A motion poster was shared by the makers on Thursday, which features a man and a woman's fingers, dripping with blood.

Here is the poster

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is helmed by Cherag Ruparel, who has served as an assistant director on films like Lafangey Parindey, Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Daawat-e-Ishq.

The thriller is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd and Rajeev Amrish Puri.

Puri is yet another star kid like Karan Deol, Ananya Panday, Pranutan Bahl, Meezan Jaaferi, Sharmin Sehgal, and Karan Kapadia, to release his first film this year. He had previously told Mumbai Mirror he was supposed to make his debut with a period drama with Gada, but that did not work out. Gada later approached him with the romantic thriller, which Puri decided to take up.

He had also remarked on how his debut role will be "performance-oriented", and the treatment of the film will be similar to David Fincher's Gone Girl.

Having trained under the same mentor, National Award-winning actor-writer-director Satyadev Dubey, as his esteemed grandfather, Puri had revealed even he had "a strong inclination toward writing and direction" but emphasised acting was his "first love."

The filming for Yeh Saali Aashiqui took place in September 2018 in a North Indian locale.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 12:52:14 IST