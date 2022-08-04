Shama Sikander shot to fame with her portrayal of Pooja Mehta in the hit television series Yeh Meri Life Hai. The actor has appeared in several films and music videos. She has also received acclaim for her roles in short films like Sexaholic.

Shama Gesawat, better known by her screen name Shama Sikander, turns a year older today, 4 August. Born in Rajasthan's Makrana, Sikander moved to Mumbai in the 90s to try her luck at acting.

She soon featured in the Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann, in which she essayed the role of Kamini, Khan's girlfriend. Sikander later shot to fame with her portrayal of Pooja Mehta in the hit television series Yeh Meri Life Hai.

The actor has appeared in several films and music videos. She has also received acclaim for her roles in short films like Sexaholic.

On Shama Sikander's 41st birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

Yeh Meri Life Hai fame Shama Sikander looks stunning as she strikes a pose in an all-black outfit, paired with a white shirt. With her tresses left loose, she opted for a minimal look and bold makeup.

Sikander flaunts her beach bod in a hot pink swimsuit. The actress celebrated her honeymoon recently in Thailand and seems to enjoy every bit of it.

The actress shared snippets from her recent honeymoon in Thailand. Sikander aces a casual chic look with a grey tee shirt and colourful shorts.

Shama Sikander posted some adorable pictures with husband James Milliron. The actress can be seen sporting an orange monokini whilst she enjoyed her time in a tropical paradise.

The actress dazzles in a black suit with white embroidery, which she paired with black embroidered jutti and jhumkas.

Rocking in yet another traditional outfit, Shama Sikander looks gorgeous in a white saree with a black strappy blouse. She completed the look with oxidised silver jewellery and bold red lipstick.

Sikander looks mesmerizing in a maroon blouse in this portrait shot. She sealed the look with bold makeup, traditional emerald green jewellery and a messy bun.