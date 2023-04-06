Yami Gautam is being showered with love and praises with her string of successes from ‘Lost‘ to Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She has now been ranked 2nd in the IMDB most popular actor list and there is no stopping her! In addition to Yami’s position on the IMDB list, the recent movie ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga‘ in which she appeared has also been trending and growing in popularity.It has become the most watched non English film across various platforms. Even at the global platform, the film is doing well in non English speaking countries. This is yet another huge feat.

Ranking 2nd on the list of IMDB’s popular actors and trending for weeks is a significant achievement. It clearly indicates that fans are raving about her and simply can’t stop adoring her. Recently the IMDB’s social media handle tweeted, “Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga , @yamigautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature!”

Winning fans over with her performance in @NetflixIndia ‘s #ChorNikalKeBhaga , @yamigautam is #2 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature! pic.twitter.com/cl4gAHnBHe — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 3, 2023

The actress was seen showing gratitude towards the love and support she has been receiving. She says “This is for my fans, my audience. This is my award & my reward !!! Grateful for this love.”

Yami Gautam’s outstanding performance as the lead actress in ‘ Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a big reason why the film has become popular and successful .People are gushing about how enthralled she left them with her impeccable acting skills. The role is so convincingly portrayed by the actress that it has aided in bringing the narrative to life on the big screen.

The heart of the movie is Yami Gautam’s performance, which she carries the entire picture on with ease. It is difficult to picture another performer in the role with the intensity and commitment she has brought to it. Adding to that, her incredible performance in ‘A Thursday’ made the film one of the most liked film in the year 2022 across the OTT platform.

Overall, The actress’s performance has been a game-changer throughout and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in the future. The actress is undeniably winning over the audience’s hearts with her on-screen performances after delivering back-to-back successes with movies like “A Thursday,” “Lost,” “Dasvi,” and now “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Spearheading to the top, Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.

