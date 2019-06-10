Yami Gautam receives special gift from Jackie Chan during Kaabil promotions in China

Both Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have been promoting the release of their film Kaabil in China. Recently, the actress received a gift from veteran actor Jackie Chan after their promotional stint.

Yami received a traditional shawl from Chan and was understandably elated, reports Indo Asian News Service.

IANS quoted the actress as saying, "I was surprised when I heard that Mr Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn't meet him as I was still in India then shooting for Bala. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift. As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He's such an icon and a legend globally, and I do hope to meet him in person soon."

Her Kaabil co-star Hrithik also met Chan during his stay in China. Roshan shared his experience of meeting the veteran and termed it as an inspirational exchange.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 10:54:34 IST

