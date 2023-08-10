Yami Gautam is all set to star in Amit Rai’s OMG 2, which releases tomorrow along with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Talking about the much-publicised clash, the actress said, “I will post it and will wish Sunny Sir. We are all his fans, and we love him. We have all watched Gadar Ek Prem Katha in theaters, and I am wishing the more, the better for the audience. Gadar 2 has its own audience, and we have our own audience. I hope the audience watches both films.”

Citing the example of Oppenheimer and Barbie, Yami further added, Just like two Hollywood films released on the same day and they both did really well, I hope the same happens here, and I hope Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will be India’s examples of Barbenheimer.

During the pandemic also, Yami rocked the OTT space with a string of impactful and superlative performances. Be it her well admired film, ‘ A Thursday’, ‘Lost’, or the ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, she made sure to make her mark in every way possible! A

fter a 3 year long gap from the big screen, and lighting OTT screens on fire, Yami is all set to bring the magic back in theatres. Speaking of which, the actress said, “It feels really ecstatic to have a theatrical release after a brief period of what, 3 years? It’s my first film on the big screen after the pandemic hit, and I couldn’t be more excited for it.”

She further adds, “The surreal feeling of seeing your self on the big screen, is really unmatched and unparalleled. It was a wonderful experience shooting for OMG2 and I am really thrilled to see what this holds for me.”