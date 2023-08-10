Yami Gautam, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about her upcoming film Oh My God 2, playing the character of a lawyer again in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the A certificate by the Censor Board, and much more.

On playing a lawyer again

That was my first discussion with Amit Rai, our writer-director, that I have played a lawyer before and that was in 2018. I didn’t want people to make any references, and he asked me to read the script and assured me nobody would make any comparisons or parallels. He saw that film only to answer my question (Laughs). When I saw OMG 2, I thanked him. This is a completely different character and I had my back completely to what I had already done in the past.

On the script of the film and her reaction

Most of the people that are writing about the film on social media haven’t watched it, that’s the unfortunate bit right now. Right from the independent media to bloggers are writing about it; when I read the script, I felt it dealt with a very important subject, and a conversation about it is definitely going to start. I began my career with a film like Vicky Donor which also started a conversation. There’s a back story of this character in OMG 2, it’s not just about sex education. I thought this was very interesting and I loved my part. The intention of the director is also crucial, I always ask my director his intent of making a film before I say yes. Mostly, I’ve worked with first or second time directors so I don’t know anything about them. I felt this is a strong and impactful script, and definitely a conversation starter.

On her curiosity to see the reactions

I’m very excited. We had a screening recently and I shared this with Akshay (Kumar) sir and Amit that I’m really excited to see the audiences’ response and reaction. One film cannot bring any change, it doesn’t happen overnight, but a conversation can happen. The success of my first film showed the progressive mind of the audience that they are ready. Sitting in 2023, I’m hoping this is something people will welcome with open arms, at least with the thought. But there has to be humor, it has to be entertaining, it’s not a documentary. This is for the masses, this is for the junta that we have grown up with, we connect with.

On the A certificate

Of course, that can go into an endless conversation. I don’t want to say anything on that since it’s done and we have already got an A certificate. We have been given 12+ in UAE and I feel that was a very appropriate certification, and I believe something has been contemplated at a higher level to ensure how we can make the system even better because I understand the Censor board comes with a heavy responsibility and they have to create that balance, without disturbing the content of the film. There are some things which I understand from a writer’s point of view. A thought you have had with you for over 10 years, how do you justify that in shorter form to your actors. I’ve watched the film now and it won’t have any impact on what the film is trying to say. I hope people come out and say there was nothing of this sort. I don’t know how the conversation that happens between the producers and the Censor board comes out in the media like that. It was coming out by the minute, there should be some way to sort that out also. We all are interdependent on each other, so we need a little more sanctity. I would like my teenage kid to be aware of what we are trying to say and the success of this film shouldn’t be measured only in terms of box-office. The strength of the word of mouth is really strong here, this is what I hope.

On working with Pankaj Tripathi

Bahut maza aaya. When you’re working with such a good actor, you pull up your socks even more and you have to be on your toes. Since it’s a courtroom drama, there are going to be lines and dialogues but how can you make those dialogues interesting so that it’s easy for the people to understand. He’s so good with what he does in terms of humour, and someone was asking us about our chemistry and how it’s looking interesting. I don’t know much about that but the people involved should get their parts right, and the thought process is to support each other and make the scene stand out instead of making it all about me vs you. There should be a sense of security that I’m working with an actor who’s so sure of himself.

On watching the first Oh My God

I think it’s been a while so I have to brush up my memory. Paresh ji is such a fantastic actor, one of the best we have. I’ve had the fortune of working with him in URI, so I really liked the film. 2012 was the year of so many different films coming out one after another and doing so well. You don’t imagine watching a film and years later, getting a chance to be a part of the sequel. I’m really happy to be a part of OMG 2.