Yami Gautam Dhar is one talented actress in Bollywood who has distinctively owned her presence in every film she appeared in across the platforms. After delivering some impeccable performances one after the other, Yami is about to come with yet another one in her upcoming OMG 2 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with a powerful actor Pankaj Tripathi.

As the trailer of OMG 2 has just been released, it has illustrated yet another strong character of Yami as a lawyer. Moreover, the trailer presented Yami standing up strong in front of a proficient actor Pankaj Tripathi. This has certainly piqued the audience’s excitement to witness two strong actors coming together in one frame in this highly anticipated film. Yami and Pankaj are indeed two strong actors and watching them coming in front of each other in one frame is surely going to be a different experience.

Apart from this, Yami has already proved the mettle of her acting prowess with films like Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, Dasvi, and Lost. With OMG 2, she is adding up yet another strong character to her filmography.

As OMG 2 is all set to come on the big screens on 11 August 2023, Yami will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Nobody knows the plot of Oh My God 2, a film that stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. According to multiple reports, the sequel (spiritual in vein) is apparently about the importance of sex education and how one incident changes the life of an ordinary man suddenly dealing with extraordinary circumstances. The Censor Board has asked for 27 cuts and passed the film with an A certificate due to the boldness of the theme it tackles this time around.