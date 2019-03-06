X-Men: Dark Phoenix international trailer charts Jean's Grey's transformation into an insurmountable force

Days after the release of the Dark Phoenix official trailer, the makers have unveiled the new international trailer that charts the origin story of the powerful mutant who transforms into the most formidable foe and threatens to destroy the X-Men.

The trailer begins with Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) being introduced to Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), who ensures that he would fix anything that Jean breaks. When the X-Men head to an abandoned space ship for a rescue mission, Jean is hit by a mysterious interstellar force. But as we know, what doesn't kill us, makes us stronger! The cosmic encounter not only doesn't perish her, it renders Jean Grey infinitely powerful, but completely unstable.

As a conflicted Jean struggles to contain and control her powers, Jessica Chastain's alien shapeshifter, who aims at weaponinising her insurmountable power, asks her, “Are you a scared little girl that answers to a man in a chair, or are you the most powerful creature on the planet?”

Much like the official trailer, we get glimpses of the other characters grappling with the the impending threat of one of their own turning into their mortal enemy, and destructing the civilisation as we know it.

Along with Turner and McAvoy, the movie also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated to release on 7 June, 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 14:57:31 IST