Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava has breathed his last. Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 10 August when he suffered a heart attack while exercising. Since then, he was on life support. Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool had told News18 that the comedian was in critical condition on Wednesday night after his brain nerves were found swollen. But doctors managed to stabilize him. He also rubbished reports that Raju Srivastava was “almost” brain dead. Earlier, in an interview to Aaj Tak, Raju Srivastava’s chief advisor Ajit Saxena had revealed that doctors treating the 58-year-old stand-up comic said that his brain is “almost in dead condition.”

In 2005, Raju Srivastava rose to fame through show the The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The comedian-actor made his name through his witty one-liners and his astute observational humour.

The stand-up comic also appeared in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Bombay To Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also a participant in Bigg Boss season 3.

Raju Srivastava’s character Gajodhar bhaiya became a household name. The stand-up comic was also famous for his style of dialogue delivery that left everyone in splits. As the nation mourns the demise of the noted performer, here are five of his best comic lines:

1. Mazaak mazaak mein kaafi logaa gaye…

Raju Srivastava began one of his sets with this line, and left spectators in splits from the very first minute.

2.Sabse bekaar hote hain sutli bomb. Aag lagaaiye ek baar mein fatega hi nahin.

The stand-up comic’s description of firecrackers on Diwali was completely hilarious. Raju Srivastava’s mimicry of the various types of crackers was the best part of the segment.

3. Main aisa roz subah bolta hoon…

Raju Srivastava’s jibes on the media coverage of any disaster was both stinging and funny. The comedian took sly jobs at the 24/7 news culture through this set.

4. Haan yeh kar lo pehle…

The stand-up comic imagined a conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and a fruit seller. The iconic dialogue became one of Raju Srivastava’s best one-liners and remains popular as a meme.

5. Shaadi mein sabse kharab haalat tabh hoti hai jab lighting mein lakhon rupaye kharcha kiya hai lekin generator nahi mangaya hai.

Raju Srivastava’s take on the great Indian wedding was a classic piece in observational humour.

The Indian entertainment industry has lost one of its finest comedians in recent times. You will be missed, Raju Srivastava.

