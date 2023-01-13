Work mode on! Samantha Ruth Prabhu starts recording for her upcoming film
Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming Shaakuntalam
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left everyone impressed with her performance in Yashoda and took over the entire social media universe by storm. While the actress has been surrounded by rumors of her taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from Raj and DK’s next project Citadel were all untrue. Putting aside all the rumors the actress is back to work.
While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the recording studio that captures her pretty traditional look from her upcoming Shaakuntalam. She further jotted down the caption –
“Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home.
-Nikki Rowe
#shaakuntalam ”
Moreover, Samantha ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India’s Most Popular Female Stars.
Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam and Kushi, besides Citadel.
