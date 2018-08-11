Wonder Woman Gal Gadot lends voice to new character Shank in Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has joined the cast of Disney's upcoming animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, which is a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph.

In the Walt Disney Animation Studios' project, Gadot will be voicing the character Shank, a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race. It will release in India on 23 November, said a statement.

"Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realise how fun-loving, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her," Gadot said.

The actress on 10 August also shared the news on her social media handles, along with an image of her character. "I'm so excited to finally announce that I am playing a character named Shank in Disney's Ralph Breaks The Internet hitting theatres this November! Such an amazing experience to be a part of this project with such great creators and cast! Welcome to Slaughter Race," she posted.

In the film, Shank meets Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) during the digital duo's journey onto the internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope's own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush.

"She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race," said co-director Rich Moore.

"Shank's lived a lot, she's seen a lot, yet she's got nothing but kindness in her heart — that's the duality of that character," he added.

According to co-director and co-writer Phil Johnston, Gadot adds an extraordinary dimension to the character. "There's so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice," he said.

"If Ralph is Vanellope's big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids — and a lot of adults I know — aspire to emulate. I can't imagine anyone else embodying that part."

