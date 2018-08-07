Gal Gadot may produce, star in The Affair creator's new series on legendary actress, scientist Hedy Lamarr

Once dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr is remembered as the silver screen siren who scandalised show business in a 1930s nude scene.

In reality, Lamarr’s sultry beauty stood in the way of her getting the credit she deserved as an ingenious scientist and engineer whose inventions helped revolutionise modern communications.

Now, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in final talks to headline and executive produce a limited series about the famed film actor and inventor for Showtime, Deadline reports.

The series is from The Affair co-creator/executive producer Sarah Treem, The Handmaid's Tale producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content. Treem is in negotiation to write the limited series, which will chronicle the life and career of Lamarr.

Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano.

Austrian-born Lamarr started her career in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s before leaving her husband and moving to Paris. In London, she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B Mayer, who offered her a movie contract in Hollywood, where she starred in Algiers (1938), Boom Town (1940), I Take This Woman (1940), Comrade X (1940), Come Live With Me (1941) and Samson and Delilah (1949).

She was also an inventor and at the beginning of World War II;. She and composer George Antheil developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, which used spread spectrum and frequency.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:20 PM