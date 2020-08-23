Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer introduces two nemeses, Cheetah and Maxwell Lord

The new trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 trailer also shows the superhero fight the half feline-half human Cheetah.

A new trailer of Wonder Woman: 1984 was debuted at the recent virtual DC Fandome convention by director Patty Jenkins and the cast.

This clip introduces the Wonder Woman's two nemeses, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pablo Pascal). Maxwell has sinister plans of domination by promising to fulfil anyone's wish. He advertises his powers by taking over broadcasting networks: "Citizens of the world, I'm here to change your life." Knowing he is the villain, there has to be a catch to his promise.

Wiig is introduced first as Barbara Minerva, a bespectacled wallflower-of-sorts, who wants to be "an apex predator." Her wish is soon realised and later in the trailer we see her battle Wonder Woman, where she seems to be an equally powerful contender. There's another fight sequence with Wonder Woman in her golden Eagle armour vs Cheetah as her fully transformed half feline-half human self.

Watch the trailer here

The new era of Wonder Woman begins here. #WW84 only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/RhTcHSGDti — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) August 22, 2020

It was previously reported that Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince come to conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Chris Pine and Robin Wright will also reprise their roles as Steve Trevor and Antiope, respectively.

The first Wonder Woman film was a cultural and financial blockbuster, earning more than $800 million globally. It also became the most successful live-action film directed by a woman.

Wonder Woman 1984's theatrical release was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros still wants to premiere the film in theatres, and the current US release date is 2 October. "I really think the movie is so great on the big screen. We’re going to stick it out, and we believe in putting it in the cinema," Jenkins said at the panel, according to Verge.