After opening to a rousing fan and audience reception, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is dominating the narrative over social media platforms and video-sharing sites. Within 24 hours the trailer had garnered over 51 million views across platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other such sites.

The trailer has been performing exceptionally well in terms of popularity and reactions from fans and viewer groups. Social media users were particularly impressed and enthusiastic with the trailer. Commenting on the trailer, one user wrote, “After a long gap and having missed it too much, we get to see Bhaijaan in a perfect avatar that really defines him. Excited for the movie.”

The audiences in general and the fans, in particular, are enamored by the raw action that we got to see in the trailer. Many fans of the superstar made it a point to mention that Salman’s character in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reminded them of his ruthless and skull-crashing action from his past movies. Pointing that out, a user wrote, “This trailer reminds me of Salman Khan’s ruthless and at-best-actioner character from Wanted and Garv. This one is going to be a great one.”

“This is, without doubt, some of the best execution of action sequences I’ve seen in recent times. Nobody else can do it better than Salman Khan” wrote another user.

The social media users also pointed out the chemistry between Salman and his on-screen love interest, Pooja Hegde, and said they’re eagerly looking forward to seeing the couple on the big screen.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

