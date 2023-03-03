In good news for fans who are eagerly waiting for their favourite MCU characters Deadpool and Wolverine to join forces on the big screen, makers are now all set to kickstart the filming of the duo’s highly-anticipated threequel this Spring. In a report by The Collider, the shooting will take place in London, unlike the first two Deadpool films, which were shot in Vancouver. Notably, this came after reports suggested that the shooting will take place later this year. However, now with the cameras rolling a bit earlier than expected, fans can be excited to get more details about the project in the coming days.

Besides this, Marvel Studios has also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be MCU’s first ‘R-Rated’ film and will see the most exciting crossover of Deadpool alongside Wolverine. While speaking on the same, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had earlier said that it will be a very different type of character in the MCU further adding “Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Meanwhile, with the release of Deadpool 3 still over a year away, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the two of them on screen.

In the meantime, fans are also wondering about how the makers have planned to bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back on the screen, considering his death at the end of Logan. If reports are to be believed, Marvel which is known for travelling across multiple timelines and exploring multiverses will be doing the same this time.

Hugh Jackman teases double-role for Wolverine in Deadpool 3

In the latest interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien, Hugh Jackman was seen dropping a major hint about the upcoming film. With director Shawn Levy and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick promising the film to be as “hardcore as ever”, Jackman while speaking about his character said, “Yes, it will even be a double role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years; we have a lot of fun together. We’re shooting this summer.”

Notably, fans have been eagerly waiting to see both characters together since their face-off in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While many believed that Wolverine’s character came to an end with his death in Logan, it was in September last year when Ryan Reynolds announced his comeback for “one last time.”

