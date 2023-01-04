Entertainment

In Hindi, she has hits like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Masti, and Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Vinamra Mathur January 04, 2023 18:37:44 IST
Living up to the title of her debut Marathi film, ‘Ved’, the humongous craze and popularity of Genelia D’Souza has increased manifold amongst the audience and her fans!

Riding high on the humongous success and critical acclaim of ‘Ved’ also featuring her co-star & husband Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia’s stupendous performance as Shravani has been huge appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, to the extent the movie is being labelled as her best debut in Marathi industry!

Interestingly, Genelia has been a lucky mascot for filmmakers in different language film industries, and the recent success of ‘Ved’ has truly catapulted her to the big league of a true pan-India star! For those unaware, Genelia’s debut movie in every language has been a smash hit, including her Tamil film debut ‘Boys’, Telugu debut ‘Satyam’, Hindi debut ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, Kannada debut ‘Satya In Love’ and Malayalam debut ‘Urmi’.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when Riteish Deshmukh was asked about having a lawyer in real life, he replied, “In real life, I like to be? You know, more than that I can tell you who would I want to be my lawyer. That would be Genelia (D’Souza) because she’ll defend me. That’s the best answer I can get.”

