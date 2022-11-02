The multi-talented personality of the entertainment industry, Riteish Deshmukh has been impressing the audience with his versatility by portraying variety of roles in movies. However, when it comes to comedy, the actor hits the chord to another level with his bang-on comic-timing and witty one-liners. Riteish is currently basking the success of Amazon mini TV’s Case Toh Banta Hai, where he portrays the character of Janta Ka Lawyer, who charges some of the biggest Bollywood celebs with funny and atrangi allegations. In an exclusive interaction with Firstpost, Riteish shares his thoughts on playing Janta Ka Lawyer, updates on Vedd and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaji trilogy and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Your favourite compliment from fans on social media

I think of when we look at the show we are not looking for individual glory as such. As actors, we are looking at it as a collaborative effort, where we all come together and put up a good show. The greatest compliment would not be in any individual’s favour. I mean, that would be my perspective, but to the fact that oh! It was a new concept, it was hilarious kuch naya tha bahot mazaa aaya dekh ke. I think when you do a show like this, they wouldn’t be any other compliment bigger than that, where people will say pure family ke saath humne show dekha bahot mazaa aaya.

Which was the most difficult case to solve in the show the sequence case to solve?

Sorry, I’m completely at a loss right now (laughs). I think more than difficult, all the cases are fun to enact, play and debate on the show.

If given a chance, whose lawyer would you like to be in real life?

In real life, I like to be? You know, more than that I can tell you who would I want to be my lawyer. That would be Genelia (D’Souza) because she’ll defend me. That’s the best answer I can get.

What’s the Status on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy and Vedd and what audience can expect from them?

So, Vedd is almost ready. So, we will be Ready to make quick announcements on the release date and teaser and everything. So, we are heading towards the completion of Vedd and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy, we have made quite a bit of progress on that and hopefully, start of the coming year will make announcements on that too. But Vedd, we are ready to release now, hopefully soon.

