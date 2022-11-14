Hera Pheri and the sequel have transcended box office boundaries long back, the memes are proof. Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao are a crucial part of the cinema and pop culture. The trio, irresistible, inimitable, but unfortunately not irreplaceable anymore. Akshay Kumar has backed out of Hera Pheri 3 and Kartik Aaryan has come on board. Aaryan also starred in one of Kumar’s previous blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s sequel, a major money spinner of 2022.

Speaking at the HT Summit recently, when asked about his decision to back out of the much-awaited and anticipated part three, Kumar said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

He added, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

There’s currently a hashtag on Twitter that says No Raju No Hera Pheri, and Kumar is well aware of it. The smile he plastered on his face couldn’t hide the soreness he felt inside. Was it just the script that made the actor pull the plug on a franchise that shaped many careers, including his? A report by Bollywood Hungama states otherwise. It said, “Firoz is keen to revive Hera Pheri franchise and wanted to start it as soon as possible. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is also a hot property for Akshay Kumar franchises and hence, he was discussing Hera Pheri 3 with both Akshay and Kartik.”

It added, “Through the discussion, Akshay Kumar quoted Rs. 90 crores as his fees plus some share of profit as his remuneration for Hera Pheri 3 whereas Kartik Aaryan was willing to do it for Rs. 30 crores. Firoz went to the satellite and digital players with the two probable casting calls and that’s when he realised that the proposition of working with Kartik Aaryan was giving him more lucrative returns in the final tally than working with Akshay. The difference in the remuneration price was nearly Rs. 60 crores between both actors. However, the film was fetching only Rs. 15 crores lesser from satellite and digital players for Kartik as compared to Akshay. Firoz was nearing saving Rs. 45 crores by signing Kartik for the film.“

The source further revealed, “Akshay turned it down as he felt, the franchise benefits majorly from his presence. After several rounds of meetings, the conversations were not moving in the right direction and ended in a stalemate. That was the final nail in the coffin. Finally, Firoz Nadiadwala had no choice but to sign his contract with Kartik Aaryan and the duo are now all set to revive Hera Pheri 3. Firoz feels that Kartik is the best fit for the role of Raju. In-fact, the entire script has now been worked on keeping Kartik’s image in mind.”

Fans on social media, upset at the actor’s major decision, called out his last few turds and asked him what excited him about the scripts of such turkeys in the first place. Kumar, aware of his recent spate of failures, could be more cautious now before signing the dotted line. His next films are a mix of social dramas and comedies. He has Capsule Gill, Oh My God 2, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfiee, Housefull 5, and the Soorarai Pottru remake lined-up. With some remakes and sequels and social dramas, Kumar has mixed everything for the audiences and will be throwing everything on the wall. Let’s see what sticks and what peels away and falls.

Coming to Kartik Aaryan, he seems to be following the path of Kumar, albeit unintentionally. He too has remakes and sequels lined-up. If Akshay has Housefull 5, Aaryan will be soon gearing up for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, if a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed. If Kumar has Selfiee, remake of Driving License, Aaryan has Shehzada, the official remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. If Kumar is trying to walk on a different turf with titles like Capsule Gill, Aaryan is yearning to experiment with Freddy. And if Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 2, Aaryan headlined Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Phir Hera Pheri ended on a cliffhanger even before people knew what a cliffhanger means. Raju is stuck on that bride for the last 16 years. Shyam and Babu Rao are still on the phone call, waiting for Raju to pick up, the guns are hanging in the balance, crores of rupees are on the line. We may get to see what happens in part 3, only that someone else would be answering the phone call. He better be good, or else – 50. You know, if you know.

