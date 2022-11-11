Paresh Rawal confirms Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar's fans react
After years of wait and speculations, Paresh Rawal has confirmed Hera Pheri 3, and this time, Kartik Aaryan has come on board. What about Akshay Kumar?
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty became one of the most loved trios of Hindi Cinema after the cult of Hera Pheri in 2000. Six years later, with Phir Hera Pheri, the madness continued. Both the classics enjoy a life of their own on social media with multiple memes and GIFs.
Hera Pheri 3 was also announced with Neeraj Vora returning as the director and John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan coming on board. Due to some reasons, the film was shelved. It seems part 3 is back on track and has been confirmed by Rawal himself. However, this time, it’s Kartik Aaryan who has come on board. Here’s Rawal’s tweet:
Yes it’s true . https://t.co/JtdI4Yp2nb
— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 11, 2022
It’s not clear whether Kumar has backed out or not. But this is how his fans reacted to the tweet:
we don’t want any new actors especially this PR Star. Our old crew is good enough
— AK fan (@attitudesebanta) November 11, 2022
And what about Akshay Sir ? I know without you Hera pheri mein koi maza nhi
— Prateek Aggarwal (@Prateek15212057) November 11, 2022
Sir Kartik Aryan se accha Vikalp Mehta ko le lijiye. pic.twitter.com/NRDkEEiSDQ
— Abhishek Kumar jaiswal (@Abhishe95861370) November 11, 2022
— Ankit Khiladi 😎 (@AnkitTheKhiladi) November 11, 2022
However, Kumar could pull the plug on the film and other franchises like Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana, as per a report by Pinkvilla. A source told the portal, “Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn’t align with the broad script ideas.”
It added, “Akshay Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past.”
