Will Vikram Vedha beat War to become Hrithik Roshan's biggest opener of all-time?
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha has taken a great start at the box office.
After a long wait and anticipation, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha has finally hit the screens today across the globe. The promos and songs garnered humongous excitement among the cinegoers, which resulted into a good opening at the ticket windows.
The film started on a fair note in the morning shows and is expected to garner momentum in the evening and night shows. While the first-day collections is expected to be great it won’t be as big as War, as the Siddharth Anand directorial had the advantage of the National holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and the scenario was quite different in the pre-pandemic phase.
Hrithik Roshan’s biggest openers
War – Rs 53.35 crore
Bang Bang – Rs 27.54 crore
Krrish 3 – Rs 24.25 crore
Agneepath – Rs 23 crore
Super 30 – Rs 11.83 crore
However, we are expecting Vikram Vedha to open on the lines of Agneepath and Krrish 3. Since it has garnered positive reviews among the masses, the film will show an upward trend over the weekend at the box office. It also has the benefit of Dussehra holiday, which falls on 5th October. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha will be 4th Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office.
The neo-noir action thriller is the official remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer of the same name. It is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, who also helmed the original one. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Satyadeep Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Yogita Bihani in prominent roles. It has locked horns with Mani Ratnam’s pan-India magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1.
