The director behind the biggest franchise KGF, Prashanth Neel has always redefined the demographics with his films and he is all set to uphold his game with his next, Prabhas starrer Salaar. While the audience is eagerly waiting for its teaser that will be released tomorrow i.e., 6th July at 5:12 AM, there is a lot of chatter on, if Don 3 teaser will also come out tomorrow.

Amid all the rising excitement for the teaser of Hombale Films ‘Salaar‘, the audience might witness yet another massive teaser of Don 3, which is also a very renowned film franchise. It has been believed that the teaser of Don 3 might also release on the same day when the teaser of Salaar is released, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. While in Don 3, we might see Farhan Akhtar returning to the director’s chair after a long time. If we get to see the teaser of Don 3 and Salaar dropping on the same day, it would certainly be a big day to keep our eyes on. Don 3 is the next installment in the Don reboot series.

Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting for ‘Salaar‘ teaser as with this film, the biggest director of KGF Prashanth Neel, and the Baahubali superstar Prabhas will be coming together for the first time with this mega project. This is indeed a dream team that will ensure a blockbuster on its way.

