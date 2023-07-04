The teaser of Prabhas’ ‘Salaar‘ will be out on July 6 at 5:12 am, and fans have speculated a connection with Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. This is because the final scene of the film that saw Yash’s character of Rocky dying, happens at 5:12 am. Is there a universe in the making?

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the KGF franchise, the makers shared the news on social media and wrote- “Brace yourself for the most violent man.”

After ruling the year 2022 with blockbusters KGF 2, Prabhas starrer Salaar is the next big project coming from the house of one of the biggest directors of India and the biggest action director Prashanth Neel this year. As the director has always redefined action on the screen with his mass entertainer films, Salaar is his next project that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Amid all the conversation about the film, we got to hear that the director Prashanth Neel is working hard on the film and we might get to see the teaser of the film soon.

Hombale Films ‘Salaar‘ is indeed the most anticipated film of the year and the audience is extremely excited about its release. Being the next big project from the director Prashanth Neel after KGF 2, the director is working in full force on the film and if everything goes as planned, we might get to see the teaser soon. The excitement for this mega project is now even hyped to the next level.

