Will Smith to produce, star in untitled film based on Marcus Sakey's dystopian trilogy Brilliance

Actor Will Smith, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming feature Gemini Man has landed a role to star in a movie adaptation of Marcus Sakey's dystopian trilogy Brilliance.

Smith will also bankroll the film, reported Variety.

The script of the upcoming feature will be written by Akiva Goldsman who will produce along with James Lassiter and Shane Salemo.

The film will be co-produced by Goldsman's production house Weed Road, along with Smith's Westbrook and Overbrook and Salerno's the Story Factory.

The story is set in a world where one per cent of the children are born with powerful intellectual gifts and demonized by society.

On the work front, Smith recently starred in Aladdin as the genie and will next be seen in Ang Lee's sci-fi thriller Gemini Man which is set to hit big screens on 11 October.

The actor will also be seen in Bad Boys for Life along with Martin Lawrence which is set to open on 17 January next year.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 13:03:01 IST