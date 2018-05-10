Bad Boys are back: 2020 release date revealed for third part of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence buddy cop franchise

The Will Smith, Martin Lawrence-starrer Bad Boys franchise is making a return. Sony Pictures has announced that the third part of the franchise titled Bad Boys for Life will hit theatres on 17 January, 2020.

The first two films of the buddy cop franchise, released in 1995 and 2003, took home $414.7 million worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bad Boys for Life will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The film has faced a lot of troubles in development, according to The Wrap. Bad Boys III was announced back in 2015, with action filmmker Joe Carnahan set to direct and the film was to release in February 2017. However in 2016, the project was delayed and eventually Carnahan left the project in March 2017 due to scheduling conflicts. Sony had then removed the film from schedule in August 2017, leaving Lawrence to wonder if the film would ever be made.

Tom Hanks' You Are My Friend too has a release date on 18 October, 2019, announced the studio. Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller is helming the project, reported Variety. The film is inspired by the real life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. The story portrays Junod begrudgingly accepting an assignment to write a profile of Rogers which in turn changes his perspective on life.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:17 PM