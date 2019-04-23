Gemini Man trailer: Will Smith clashes with his younger self in Ang Lee's upcoming action thriller

The trailer for Will Smith’s Gemini Man was released by Paramount Pictures on Tuesday. The upcoming action thriller sees Will play an ageing assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. It then turns out to be his clone, who is 25 years younger than him with sharper skills, and what follows is a fierce battle of brains and brawn.

Who will save you from yourself? From visionary director Ang Lee and starring Academy Award nominee Will Smith comes #GeminiMan. pic.twitter.com/3H0aQoH8T8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) April 23, 2019

Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain), Gemini Man has been written by David Benioff and Billy Ray. It also stars Clive Owen (Children of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War).

The movie, which has been in the pipeline since 1997. The original project, set up by Disney, was pitched by Darren Lake, with Don Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. But it was put on hold for many years to allow the visual effects technology to catch up with the film concept.

Gemini Man opens in theaters on 4 October, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 20:36:05 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.