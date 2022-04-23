Entertainment

Will Smith in India, seeking spiritual  succour

Will Smith takes a trip to India post Oscars 2022 slap controversy. According to sources, he is here for a secret spiritual meeting.

Subhash K Jha April 23, 2022 21:18:05 IST
Will Smith in India, seeking spiritual  succour

Will Smith, welcome to India!

 After his infamous  ‘slap incident’ at  the Oscar ceremony last month, Will Smith was seen at the  Mumbai’s  Kalina  airport on Saturday morning . This is his first  public appearance since  the incident, hence crucial  to the shape of things to come in the actor’s troubled life.

Apparently Will Smith is in India for some serious spiritual  healing following the incident that  happened on March 27, 2022, during the live television broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards when stand-up comedian and host  for the evening Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada's Pinkett Smith's  hair-loss which was caused by a  medical condition. Since  Smith’s violent public outburst he has been  roundly condemned ,many celebrities going so   far as  to suggest that Smith’s Oscar for best  actor, awarded to him an hour after the slap, should be taken away.

Will Smith had visited India  earlier in  April 2019 when he was seen  attending the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar .He  later posted  a glowing  report  on  his trip: “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.” During his  2019 trip to India he also visited the sets  of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year  2 where he  danced with  Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. This visit is  likely to be strictly  spiritual , as the slap resonates through Will Smith’s life shaking even the core of his marriage.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Updated Date: April 23, 2022 21:33:25 IST

