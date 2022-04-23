Will Smith takes a trip to India post Oscars 2022 slap controversy. According to sources, he is here for a secret spiritual meeting.

After his infamous ‘slap incident’ at the Oscar ceremony last month, Will Smith was seen at the Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Saturday morning . This is his first public appearance since the incident, hence crucial to the shape of things to come in the actor’s troubled life.

Apparently Will Smith is in India for some serious spiritual healing following the incident that happened on March 27, 2022, during the live television broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards when stand-up comedian and host for the evening Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada's Pinkett Smith's hair-loss which was caused by a medical condition. Since Smith’s violent public outburst he has been roundly condemned ,many celebrities going so far as to suggest that Smith’s Oscar for best actor, awarded to him an hour after the slap, should be taken away.

Will Smith had visited India earlier in April 2019 when he was seen attending the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar .He later posted a glowing report on his trip: “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.” During his 2019 trip to India he also visited the sets of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 where he danced with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. This visit is likely to be strictly spiritual , as the slap resonates through Will Smith’s life shaking even the core of his marriage.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.