Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body

According to reports published Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets approved by the censor board with a U/A certificate after cuts in some scenes and dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ which is all set to hit the big screens on September 7 has reportedly got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. And the certification has also come with its fair share of cuts. A copy of the film’s censor certificate has surfaced on social media which mentions 7 proposed changes in the final print.

An ‘U/A’ certificate means that people of all age groups can watch the film. Kids under the age of 12 are advised parental guidance as the film can contain violent action scenes. According to the certificate, visuals of a beheaded body have been removed, visuals of a suicide have been suitably reduced and a reference of the Hon. President of India has been replaced with ‘Head of State’. Apart from these cuts, the CBFC also asked to modify certain dialogues, and changed the reference of NSG to IISG in the SRK-Nayanthara starrer. The length of ‘Jawan’ is 2 hrs 49 mins.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film and will be seen in six different looks. Besides, the superstar actor also revealed in his recent #AskSRK session that the film has a strong take on ‘women empowerment’. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in a pivotal role. Deepika Padukone is also said to have an extended cameo in the much-awaited action-thriller which is helmed by acclaimed director from the south film industry, Atlee Kumar.