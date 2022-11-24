Gautam Singh Vig was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 show. He and actress Soundarya Sharma came close and fell in love. But since he’s out of the house, what does the future hold for them? In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about if he’ll continue the relationship, he said, “Of course, why not ‘yaar.’ I have fought so much then why not. It also depends on how Soundarya is going to behave in the house when I am not there. I am outside so I can’t really do much. When she’s out, we’ll see how things are going ahead because that’s the world we have to stay in. We have to work on our work schedules, the timings, and everything because she has a different life and I have a different life.”

He added, “Inside there wasn’t much to do that’s why we were together most of the time but outside it is a different world. So, let’s see we will try to make it work. We tried inside the house, so we will try outside the house as well.”

When asked about his commitment to the actress, the actor responded, “She is always my priority because that’s how it is supposed to be. I didn’t do anything that made her uncomfortable about anything in the house. Our opinions differ at times because that’s part of our personality, it has got nothing to do with where one person is trying to demean someone else. She always takes a stand for me and is my support system.”

