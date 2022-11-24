South superstar Mahesh Babu has penned a heartfelt note for his late father and Telugu actor Krishna. Taking to his Instagram account, Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo of his father and called him “an inspiration”. He also promised to carry Krishna’s legacy ahead. Calling his father his “superstar”, the actor praised Krishna’s fearless and dashing nature. Krishna had breathed his last on 15 November. The actor was 80 years old. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after a cardiac arrest.

“Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more… Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before… Now I’m fearless… Your light will shine in me forever… I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar,” wrote Mahesh Babu.

Krishna had worked in 350 films in his career and was a director and producer. He had been honoured with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan. Mahesh Babu was very close to his father and often posted photos with him on social media.

The post went viral in minutes, with several fans posting messages for Mahesh Babu. “Stay Strong Anna,” wrote one fan, ending his post with red heart emoticons. Another commented,” He was an inspiration to a lot of us …RIP ,more strength to you”.

Mahesh Babu had lost his mother in September this year. After her demise, the Pokiri actor had posted a throwback photo of her on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last featured in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nadia Moidu and Mahesh Manjrekar. He is now gearing up for his next film with SS Rajamouli.

