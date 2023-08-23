Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 be the next hit sequel after OMG 2 & Gadar 2 at the box-office | Explained

The latest Bollywood trend shows that the sequels of the most loved franchise are setting new standards of success. And with sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes.

According to Firstpost report, the advances have taken a decent start and we can expect it to pick up today and tomorrow before its grand release. Talking about the response in the advance bookings, prominent trade expert and film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi said, “It’s reasonably decent. It’s a film that may not have a ballistic opening but will hopefully grow with the word-of-mouth. We’re still experiencing the Gadar 2 onslaught, OMG 2 is still going strong

In recent past years, we have seen many big sequels like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 performed exceptionally well at the box offices and the audiences welcomed these franchises with unanimous love. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended the dry spell of Bollywood in the post-pandemic era, Ajay Devgn fronted Drishyam 2 also came as an ultimate entertainer and recently released Gadar 2 is still making waves with its success across the country along with OMG 2 that has made an absolutely impressive come back with a new story.

After all these sequels proved their mettle at the box office, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the much-awaited comedy entertainer Dream Girl 2. Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Dream Girl which was released in 2019. Bringing its kind entertainment factors, the film has not only been immensely loved by the audience but also emerged as a super hit at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 is scheduled for release on Friday, 25th August, and the excitement among the audience to watch this favorite comedy film comes back along with the most loved character Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) is certainly at a whole new level. Moreover, Dream Girl 2 has indeed got all the entertaining factors that are worth it for us to wait for. The film has also added a new interesting cast to its slate, and apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the film will have, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl 2 is being the talk of the town since the makers dropped the fascinating trailer which received well with the audiences. Followed by the trailer release, the makers launched songs that are ruling the charts. Considering the sequel factor and the popularity of the Dream Girl franchise among audiences, it is expected that the film will cast its magic again.