Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and gargantuan amount of VFX came together for the Adipurush teaser that was launched with much fan-fare at Ayodhya. But when the reactions began to pour in after the world had seen a glimpse of Om Raut’s teaser, reactions were surprisingly mixed. The teaser blew the Internet with pulsating and polarizing reactions. For some, expectations have soared, for more than some, shattered to smithereens.

This is Raut’s second Hindi film after the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which fetched Ajay Devgn his third National Award. It had Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist that chew up the scenery and all the flesh at his disposal, and enjoyed the taste of blood on his lips with unabandoned glee and glitter. Devgn, as the patriotic protagonist, handled the brood. The same nearly holds true for this magnanimous juggernaut. Prabhas returns to his home- ground of mythology and historical after the slumps called Saaho and Radhe Shyam. He plays Lord Ram. And Saif is arguably the best choice for Raavan, an actor unafraid to jump into deep waters.

There’s Kriti Sanon too, as Sita. She looks luminous and her chemistry with Prabhas should blaze the celluloid. There are some unanswered queries that should be cleared as the days towards January 12, 2023 progress. Is Adipurush a semi-animated film, is it something on the lines of live-animation, a genre not explored in India enough? We do remember the 2014 fiasco called Kochadaiiyaan, that alarmingly amateurish animated film that had the enviable cast of Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Hopefully, Adipurush shouldn’t join the club. A club that only has the aforementioned film. This is a film that could tilt towards anywhere, either Om Raut’s magnum opus, or his magnum oops. Oops!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.