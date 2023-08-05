‘Why is this so surprising?’ asks Shabana Azmi on her kissing scene with Dharmendra in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘. While speaking to PTI, she said, “I think the maximum comments that I’m getting are like, ‘Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role. You’re not prepared for it in any way at all… But I am like ‘why is this so surprising’… An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person? It’s not like strong women don’t have any romantic bones in their body.”

She added, “I think it’s the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It’s the younger generation that’s really doing all the clapping and cheering.”

On Javed Akhtar’s reaction

“I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” Azmi told Zoom.

Talking about her husband’s reaction, she added, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”