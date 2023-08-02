Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts at the box office. While fans are passing the story, music and performances of the ensemble cast, the kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who are shown old flames, is grabbing the attention of the audience.

Now in a recent interaction, Shabana opened up about the lip-lock and the reaction of his husband Javed Akhtar about it. “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?” Azmi told Zoom.

Talking about his husband’s reaction, she added, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

Earlier director KJo shared that the kiss scene was no big deal on the sets. “Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor, she is a ‘baap’ actor as they say. There was no debate, no question. Dharam ji was like, ‘haan theek hai karna hai, fine (it’s okay, it is to be done, fine)’. Two great veterans, performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. It was glorious to see them,” said Johar to Film Companion.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Choudhury in prominent roles, the music of the film is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.