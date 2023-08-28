Why is Shah Rukh Khan tight lipped about Jawan’s trailer launch | Explained

After releasing an intriguing motion poster for Jawan on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and engaged his fans in an AMA session on Saturday. As superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner, Jawan’s is coming closer to its release and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the superstar in another smashing avatar. The film’s advance booking sales have already started overseas and is receiving a tremendous response.

SRK opened up about the possibility of a second prevue of Jawan and revealed that he is unsure whether to launch the trailer or a new song. However, he has left this choice to his fans. He also touched on the topic of advance booking of the film and gave his fan a very hilarious reply.

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, “Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results.” Another fan demanded a second prevue of the film and replying to his request, SRK wrote, “What do all want Prevue Reloaded or a song now. All decide and tell me will push @Atlee_dir for that only. He has to make na.”

In another tweet, he teased, “Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan” Since most of his fans were curious about the trailer, Shah Rukh asked them to take a minute to relax and said, “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”

SRK also opened up about the advance booking of the film. The actor wrote, “Kar denge sab kar denge. Waiting for all to get their salaries for the month na! Ha ha whole family has to go for #Jawan right?”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Fans are super excited to see SRK and Atlee’s collaboration. It features SRK in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. CBFC had asked the makers to make 7 changes. The makers have been asked to reduce and remove the scenes of suicide and beheaded bodies. The film’s total duration is 169 minutes and 18 seconds and after cuts, it will be 169 minutes and 14 seconds. Whereas known as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, she is making her Bollywood debut and will be seen in a key role, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. awan is scheduled for release next month, and it has already been generating significant excitement due to its impressive cast, trending music, and thrilling prevue.