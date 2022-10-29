2022 has proven to be one of the most disappointing years for Hindi Cinema. Barring The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and to an extent, Brahmastra: Part One, all have bitten the dust. Even the Diwali season of this year has turned out to be the most dismal one, with Ram Setu and Thank God, both under-performing. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi minted over Rs. 26 crore last Diwali despite the restrictions, and the combined total of these movies’ opening day was less than that Rohit Shetty directorial. What’s going on? Why such a gargantuan lull?

A report by CNBCTV18 lists down the reasons.

Lack of Exciting Content

It’s the lack of exciting and engaging content that’s driving people away from cinema halls. This was very much evident from the failure of films like Shamshera, Bachchhan Paandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ek Villain Returns, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger, Dobaaraa and Dhaakad. Vikram Vedha, which was expected to pump some fuel into the ailing industry, also had to bite the dust at the box-office.

The OTT Premiere

Earlier, films that released in cinema halls were streaming on OTT platforms merely four weeks after their release, which also kept viewers at home, glued to their beds, when they actually needed to be glued to the cinema hall seats and sofas.

The upcoming movies that should do well before the curtains on 2022 fall are Drishyam 2, Phone Bhoot, Bhediya, and CirKus. With 2023, the juggernauts like Adipurush, Pathaan, and Tiger 3 should roar and as loudly as possible.

